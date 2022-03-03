Left Menu

Mayor of Ukraine's Mariupol says Russian forces are trying blockade the city

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russian forces are trying to create a blockade around the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, attacking rail links to prevent civilians evacuating, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in video broadcast on Thursday.

Constant attacks over the past 24 hours have cut off water and power supply and the local authorities need a ceasefire to restore power, he said.

"The invaders are systematically and methodically trying to blockade the city of Mariupol," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

