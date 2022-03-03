Left Menu

Varanasi: PM Modi interacts with students who returned from Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students who returned to India from Ukraine, in Varanasi on Thursday.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The students were from Varanasi as well as other parts of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the advisories were issued and flights under Operation Ganga have been increased to facilitate the evacuation of remaining students stranded in Ukraine.

In a bid to further scale up the evacuation efforts, the government has deployed 80 flights under 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine. The government has also roped in more than two dozen Ministers to monitor evacuation missions without any hiccups, sources told ANI on Thursday.

By March 10, a total of 80 flights will be pressed into service to evacuate the stranded Indians. These flights belong to the fleet of Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Spice Jet, Vistara, Go Air, and also planes from the Air Force. The Prime Minister has been chairing crucial meetings on the issue in the last few days.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

