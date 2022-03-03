Ukraine's banking system remains resilient despite war, says central bank governor

Ukraine's central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said on Thursday the Ukrainian banking and financial system remained resilient amid Russia's invasion and had been boosted by international financial support amounting to around $15 billion.

"The National Bank is doing everything necessary to ensure the continuity of both non-cash and cash payments and the smooth functioning of the banking system of the state under martial law," he said in a briefing.

