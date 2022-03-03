Left Menu

Ukraine calls for accountability for Russian 'war crimes'

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:32 IST
Ukraine calls for accountability for Russian 'war crimes'
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister said on Thursday that Russian troops were carrying out acts tantamount to war crimes in her country and called for perpetrators to be held accountable, while Russia's envoy denounced Ukraine and the West. "Recent events clearly point to the fact that the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine carry out the most blatant violations and abuses of human rights, systematically engage in acts that clearly amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," Emine Dzhaparova told an urgent debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council.

"We must stand together to ensure accountability for the war criminals spilling the blood of Ukrainian children." Gennady Gatilov, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, denounced the "criminal regime in Kyiv" and accused the United States and European Union of supplying lethal weapons, adding: "We do not see any added value in today's debate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022