Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion, crew members missing -ship manager

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:32 IST
The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt sunk on Thursday off the Ukrainian port of Odessa after an explosion, the vessel’s manager said.

Two crew members were in a life raft at sea while four others were unaccounted for, Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based manager Vista Shipping Agency, told Reuters.

Ilves said the vessel might have struck a mine.

