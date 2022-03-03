Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion, crew members missing -ship manager
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt sunk on Thursday off the Ukrainian port of Odessa after an explosion, the vessel’s manager said.
Two crew members were in a life raft at sea while four others were unaccounted for, Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based manager Vista Shipping Agency, told Reuters.
Ilves said the vessel might have struck a mine.
