Putin tells Macron Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - its demilitarisation and neutral status - will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin said.
Putin said that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would results in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.
