Saudi Arabia hopes to reach agreement with Iran - Crown Prince

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:46 IST
Saudi Arabia hopes to reach agreement with Iran - Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia intends to continue "detailed talks" with Iran in order to reach a satisfactory agreement for both, Saudi state TV cited on Thursday Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying.

He expressed hope that the talks would enable the two countries to reach "a good situation and mark a bright future" for both countries, the Al Ekhbariya TV station said.

"Iran is a neighbour forever, we cannot get rid of them and they cannot get rid of us," he said, according to state TV.

