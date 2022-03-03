Saudi Arabia hopes to reach agreement with Iran - Crown Prince
Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:46 IST
Saudi Arabia intends to continue "detailed talks" with Iran in order to reach a satisfactory agreement for both, Saudi state TV cited on Thursday Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying.
He expressed hope that the talks would enable the two countries to reach "a good situation and mark a bright future" for both countries, the Al Ekhbariya TV station said.
"Iran is a neighbour forever, we cannot get rid of them and they cannot get rid of us," he said, according to state TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Crown
- Saudi
- Mohammed Bin Salman
- Saudi Arabia
- state TV
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hiranandani Group Announces Foray into Technology-led Emerging Consumer Services with Tez Platforms
Morikawa the latest to express no interest in Saudi league
Top Saudi Commander lauds National Defense College for preparing strategic leaders
"India 2022" a Ready Reckoner on current affairs for Aspirants of Civil Services and Other Competitive Examinations
Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spar over Himalayan yogi influence in NSE case