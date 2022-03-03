Left Menu

Anand Yadav enters quarter-finals at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

The finals will be held on March 13 and 14. During the last edition of the championships held in Dubai, the Indian contingent had won 39 medals, including 14 gold.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:51 IST
Anand Yadav enters quarter-finals at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxer Anand Yadav (54kg) produced a dominating show to enter the youth quarter-finals of the Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

Anand outclassed Kazakhstan's Aslan Aslanov in a unanimous decision. Later this evening, last edition's silver-medallist Vanshaj will open his campaign in the 63.5kg youth men's category against local boy Abdallah Almharat.

In the junior boys' section, Ravi Saini put up a strong show against United Arab Emirates' Alsedrani Ali Bader in the 48kg preliminary bout, played late on Wednesday night.

In the 52kg opening round bout, John Lapung went down fighting 2-3 against Kyrgyzstan's Iasynov Nizamedin.

The continental showpiece, where both men and women in youth and junior category are competing, has been witnessing strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries, including Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will be held on March 13 and 14. During the last edition of the championships held in Dubai, the Indian contingent had won 39 medals, including 14 gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022