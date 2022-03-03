Ukraine regional governor says nine killed after Russian air strike hits two schools

At least nine people have been killed and four wounded after a Russian air strike hit two schools and private houses in Ukraine's Chernihiv region on Thursday, governor Viacheslav Chaus said in an online post.

"Rescue work is ongoing. According to the state emergency services, there are for now nine people killed and four wounded," he said.

