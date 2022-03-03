Left Menu

Protests, processions in Bengaluru only at Freedom Park, nowhere else: HC to Karnataka govt

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:58 IST
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure that no protests, processions or meetings, by any group, organisation or political party, are held in Bengaluru city, except at the Freedom Park here.

The Court also said that protests and demonstrations at Freedom park should be held in an organised manner, and it should also be ensured that traffic in the city does not adversely get affected, especially during rush hours.

''No such activity will be permitted to be carried out and in case any such activity is held, appropriate action shall be taken, and the responsibility of the agencies meant for providing proper traffic regulations shall be fixed, and action taken in this regard shall be reported to the court,'' it said.

The directions were issued by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar.

''.....processions, protests, etc have serious repercussions on the city as well as has the cascading effect on the day-to-day activities in the city, including traffic,'' they said. The bench said the directions would be in force during the pendency of the PIL petition, initiated by the court in 2021.

