Israel can become a "potential ally" if Palestinian conflict resolved - Saudi crown prince
Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:02 IST
Israel can become "a potential ally" of Saudi Arabia if the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved, the Saudi state-news agency SPA cited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday.
"We look at Israel as a potential ally but before that it should solve its problems with the Palestinians," the agency cited him as saying.
