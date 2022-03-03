IHCL announces opening of Vivanta Navi Mumbai, Turbhe

Left Menu

Indian Hotels Company IHCL on Thursday announced the opening of Vivanta Navi Mumbai in Turbhe. This opening of The 146-room Vivanta Navi Mumbai, is in line with our strategy of strengthening our domestic presence in key cities. Turbhe is a suburb of Navi Mumbai.Vivantas portfolio comprises 35 hotels, including the eleven under development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:08 IST
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of Vivanta Navi Mumbai in Turbhe. “This opening of The 146-room Vivanta Navi Mumbai, is in line with our strategy of strengthening our domestic presence in key cities. We look forward to making the hotel a part of the city's rapid evolution,” IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the three under development. Turbhe is a suburb of Navi Mumbai.

Vivanta's portfolio comprises 35 hotels, including the eleven under development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

