Nomenclature of JK village defence force changed; monthly honorarium approved

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has decided to change the name of the Village Defence Group in Jammu and Kashmir to Village Defence Guard (VDG) and give members a monthly honorarium.

The move came apparently to bolster the security grid in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir, especially in rural areas.

According to a Home Ministry communication to the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the members of the Village Defence Group shall be designated as Village Defence Guard (VDG) henceforth.

''In more vulnerable areas, persons who shall be leading or coordinating the VDG would be paid Rs 4,500 per month and other persons who are members of these VDGs on voluntary basis will be paid a uniform rate Rs 4,000 per month,'' it said.

The home ministry made it clear that the VDGs will function under the direction of the superintendent of police or the senior superintendent of police of the district.

The revised scheme, however, will be made effective only after apprising the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, where a case related to the issue is pending.

