Sudhir Saxena appointed as new DGP of Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Sudhir Saxena has been appointed as the new director general of police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

Saxena, a 1987 batch IPS officer, will replace Vivek Johri who is set to retire on Friday, it was stated.

Saxena, who held the post of secretary (security), cabinet secretariat in New Delhi, was repatriated to his cadre state - Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

