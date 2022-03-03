Assam: ULFA-I cadre surrenders before Charaideo police

In a joint operation conducted by Assam's Charaideo District Police, 12th Assam Rifles and 149 CRPF, a cadre of proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered before the Assam police, informed Sudhakara Singh, Superintendent of Police, Charaideo. "On constant persuasion and CI OPs conducted by Charaideo District Police, 12th Assam Rifles and 149 CRPF unit posted in the district, the below mentioned ULFA(I) cadre have surrendered with Arms and Ammunitions at Office of the Superintendent of Police, Charaideo", stated the Assam police on Thursday.

The apprehended ULFA-I member is Nilutpol Tamuli alias Jagaran Asom. He deposited one 7.62mm MQ81 assault rifle, three magazines, 148 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 25.700 kg of RDX, added Sudhakara Singh. (ANI)

