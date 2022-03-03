Germany must freeze assets of Russian oligarchs - Habeck

Germany must freeze assets of Russia oligarchs immediately, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, expressing hope that steps in this direction would be taken.

"The assets of oligarchs must be frozen immediately and I assume that the relevant agencies of the federal government will take the necessary steps," Habeck said.

Any such measures would involved the chancellery as well as the finance and justice ministries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)