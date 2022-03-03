Left Menu

Supreme Court invites tenders for monkey scarers at judges' residences

The Supreme Court on Thursday invited tenders from reputed house keeping agencies of Delhi and NCR for engaging/hiring the services "for providing the manpower for monkey scarers at the residential bungalows of judges of the Supreme Court including the guest houses."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tender notice issued on its website, the Supreme Court invited tenders initially for a period of six months on as and when required basis.

According to the notice, monkey scarers will be deployed as per the requirements or as and when required and the contract may be extended for a further period if the services are found to be satisfactory and as per requirements. The last date of submission of tender is March 24, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

