Centre's nod for VDCs contradicts claims of normalcy in J-K: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the Centre’s move to form village defence committees across Jammu and Kashmir contradicted the government claims about normalcy in the union territory.

“MHAs (Ministry of Home Affairs) move to form Village Defence Committees across J&K is another addition to a slew of decisions that contradict GOIs (Government of India) much touted normalcy claims. Clearly J&K is far from any semblance of normalcy. It will also create a wedge between communities,” Mehbooba tweeted.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was reacting to the Centre’s decision to revive the village defence committees which were redesignated as village defence groups. They were first formed in the 1990s in Jammu and Kashmir to fight militancy.

According to a communique from the Home Ministry to the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the village defence groups will function under the control of the respective district superintendent of police.

