Man nabbed at IGI for using forged ticket to enter terminal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:59 IST
A man, who entered the Delhi airport's international terminal by allegedly showing an ''edited'' ticket to see off his female friend, was apprehended by CISF personnel, officials said on Thursday.

Ravi S, an Indian national, was intercepted around 10:30 pm on Wednesday at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as his presence was found suspicious, they said.

He told Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he gained entry into the terminal area after showing an ''edited'' copy of a flight ticket present on his phone to security personnel, they said.

The passenger said he wanted to see off his female friend who was travelling to Newark (USA) on a United Airlines flight.

He was handed over to the police for further investigation.

