Left Menu

Gauhati HC stays fine, order for appearance issued against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday stayed the fine and appearance order imposed on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by a lower court in a case related to alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The High Court observed that trial court has overstepped in the side of the complainant, which is not healthy for a court of law.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:01 IST
Gauhati HC stays fine, order for appearance issued against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday stayed the fine and appearance order imposed on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by a lower court in a case related to alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The High Court observed that trial court has overstepped in the side of the complainant, which is not healthy for a court of law. The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metropolitan) on February 25 imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 against CM Sarma while allowing the petition filed by his counsel and granted three weeks' time for their appearance, with a further direction that they have to appear before the Court on March 21.

Himanta Biswa Sarma had approached the Gauhati High Court and filed a petition challenging the order passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metropolitan). In the first hearing of the petition on Wednesday, Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan stayed the entire proceedings pertaining to the case at the CJM court.

"Considering entirety of the matter, the impugned order(s) so passed by the Court and the entire proceeding pertaining to CR Case No. 1843c/2019, is hereby stayed, till the returnable date," said in the order passed by Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan. "......it appears that in the last order dated 25.2.2022, while the Court accepted the cause of absence of the complainant, who was stated to be busy in election duty, but refused to accept the ground that was given on behalf of the accused petitioner, who was busy with the Hon'ble President of India. Perhaps, this aspect was known to all the citizens of Assam that on the very day, the Hon'ble President of India was in Assam for three days tour and the petitioner being the Chief Minister of Assam, was present with the Hon'ble President of India, and his absence before the Court cannot be viewed with serious complicity and particularly, a petition was also moved on behalf of the petitioner, assigning reasons. In that view of the matter, imposition of cost appears to be not on lawful consideration," stated the Gauhati High Court order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022