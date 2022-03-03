Maha: One injured in firing during clash in Jalna district

A 22-year-old man was injured in a firing when two groups clashed over putting up a banner for an event in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Ramnagar area, 15 km away from Jalna town, where two groups fought over a banner for a bull race, an official said.

The groups indulged in stone pelting and during the scuffle, one of the men allegedly opened fire with his licensed revolver, he said.

The victim Ajay Dagle sustained injury to his stomach and was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Aurangabad for further treatment, the official said.

The police lathi charged to disperse the crowd, he said, adding that at least 12 people, including policemen, were injured in the stone pelting incident.

