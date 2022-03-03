Canada to remove Russia's most favoured nation trading status - finance minister
Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:02 IST
Canada will remove Russia and Belarus's most favoured nation status as a trading partner, and will provide additional lethal aid to Ukraine, including rocket launchers and hand grenades, Canadian officials said Thursday.
The only other country that does not enjoy the most favoured nation status with Canada is North Korea, and goods from Russia and Belarus will be subjected to a 35% tariff when imported into Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Japan watching Ukraine situation with grave concern -govt spokesperson
Blinken discusses Ukraine crisis with visiting Albanian Prime Minister
Beijing 2022: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva dominates short program at Winter Olympics