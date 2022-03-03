ED attaches assets of Kochi naval base ex-chief engineer

The ED on Thursday provisionally attached assets worth Rs 7.47 crore belonging to a former chief engineer of naval works and others in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged receipt of bribes for issuing civil contracts at the navy base in Kochi.

An order was issued by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach Rs 4.02 crore cash and 6.63 kg of gold valued at Rs 3.45 crore belonging to Rakesh Kumar Garg, Sanjeev Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal.

The prime accused in this case is Garg, the then chief engineer (naval works), Military Engineer Services (MES) posted at Kathari Bagh naval base in Kerala's Kochi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said its money laundering case was filed after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR against the accused.

''It was alleged that Garg had indulged in corrupt practices by collecting illegal gratification of one per cent of tender value from contractors for issuing various civil contracts in the naval base,'' the ED said in a statement.

The three accused ''derived/obtained the proceeds of crime in the form of cash totalling to Rs 4.02 crore and 6.63 kg of gold valued at about Rs 3.45 crore'', it said.

