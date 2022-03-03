Iran's most-enriched uranium stock is approaching bomb yardstick - diplomat

Iran's stock of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade is roughly three-quarters of the amount needed, if enriched further, for a single nuclear weapon according to a widely used definition, a senior diplomat said on Thursday.

A report on Thursday by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters said Iran's stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity has almost doubled to 33.2 kg. A widely used definition of the amount needed for a bomb is 25 kg of uranium enriched to 90%, though the senior diplomat questioned its reliability.

