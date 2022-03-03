Jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh goes missing from bank locker in Ghaziabad; FIR against management

An FIR has been registered against the management of a nationalised bank’s branch here after a woman found that her jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh, kept in a safety locker, had gone missing. The complainant Priyanka Gupta alleged that she had not opened her safe deposit locker at the Punjab National Bank’s Nehru Nagar branch since 2019. On Wednesday, after a failed attempt at trying to open the locker, it was broken in the presence of the bank's employees, only to see it empty. City superintendent of police (first) Nipun Agarwal said none of the bank employees could give a satisfactory answer during the inquiry. A case was registered under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

