Evacuation is a duty, not a favour, says Rahul Gandhi on govt taking credit for Operation Ganga

With the Centre patting its back over the progress of Operation Ganga, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Centre by saying that evacuation (of Indians from conflict-ridden Ukraine) is a duty and not a favour done by the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:23 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
With the Centre patting its back over the progress of Operation Ganga, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Centre by saying that evacuation (of Indians from conflict-ridden Ukraine) is a duty and not a favour done by the government. "Evacuation is a duty, not a favour," tweeted Gandhi today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued orders to the Air Force to pitch in the rescue operations to augment the level of Operation Ganga. Operation Ganga is an ongoing operation by the Government to provide humanitarian assistance and to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine amidst the ongoing military operation by Russia in Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

