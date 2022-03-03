Russia says BBC being used to undermine internal political situation
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that British broadcaster the BBC was being used to undermine the internal political situation in Russia.
Moscow says that foreign media including from Britain offer a partial view of the world.
