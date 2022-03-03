UK says: legal threats won't stop us sanctioning Russian oligarchs
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday that legal threats would not prevent it sanctioning Russian oligarchs, adding that London had a further list of businessmen who could be designated after Russia invaded Ukraine.
