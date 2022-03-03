U.S. Supreme Court lets Kentucky official defend abortion law

Left Menu

By Andrew Chung March 3 - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Kentucky's Republican attorney general to take over the defense of a restrictive abortion law after the state's Democratic governor dropped the case when lower courts struck down the statute. The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the top legal officer in the state, in his appeal of a lower court's rejection of his request to intervene in the litigation.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:42 IST
By Andrew Chung March 3 - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Kentucky's Republican attorney general to take over the defense of a restrictive abortion law after the state's Democratic governor dropped the case when lower courts struck down the statute.

The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the top legal officer in the state, in his appeal of a lower court's rejection of his request to intervene in the litigation. A federal appeals court had found that Cameron's request, in a bid to revive the law, came too late. The justices found that even though the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had already issued its decision in the case, it should have used its discretion to allow the state's attorney general to step in to pursue a rehearing or an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court's ruling was authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito.

