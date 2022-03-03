Loop telecom as beneficiary, "confederate of fraud" not entitled for refund of 2G licence fee: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the Loop Telecom as “confederate of fraud” and “beneficiary” of the UPA era--First Come First Serve Policy--saying it was intended to favour a group of private bidding entities at the cost of the public exchequer and dismissed a plea seeking a refund of Rs 1,454 crore paid for 2G spectrum licence. The top court said that the process leading up to the award of the (Unified Access Service License (UASLs) and the allocation of the 2G spectrum was found to be “arbitrary and constitutionally infirm” and the contention of the Loop Telecom that it was exculpated from any wrongdoing by the judgement of this Court is patently erroneous. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath, while dismissing the appeal of Loop Telecom said, “Hence, as a beneficiary and confederate of fraud, the appellant (Loop Telecom) cannot be lent the assistance of this Court for obtaining the refund of the Entry Fee. In any event, such a course of action before the TDSAT was clearly in the teeth of the judgement of this Court in CPIL”. It said, “we have come to the conclusion that the appellant was in pari delicto (in equal fault) with Department of Telecom (DoT) and the then officials of the Union government. The appellant was the beneficiary of the ―First Come First Serve policy -- which was intended to favour a group of private bidding entities at the cost of the public exchequer”. The bench in its 71-page detailed verdict said that the need for an open and transparent bidding process for the allocation of natural resources was substituted by a process that was designed to confer unlawful benefits on a group of selected bidders by which Loop Telecom benefitted. It said that the company tried to obviate these findings by relying on its acquittal by the Special Judge, CBI. “The contention of the appellant that it was exculpated from any wrongdoing by the judgment of this Court in CPIL (supra) is patently erroneous. The process leading up to the award of the UASLs and the allocation of the 2G spectrum was found to be arbitrary and constitutionally infirm”, the bench said. The bench said that it is important to note that the criminal trial before the Special Judge, CBI was limited to the question as to whether the promoters of the appellant had cheated the DoT by providing a false representation of its compliance with Clause 8 of the UASL Guidelines since it was allegedly being controlled by the Essar group. “The Special Judge, CBI acquitted the promoters of the appellant (Loop Telecom) since the prosecution was unable to prove that: (i) officers of DoT considered the representation of the appellant to be false; (ii) the appellant was engaging in a sham transaction; or (iii) the appellant was actually controlled by the Essar group. Hence, the acquittal of the promoters of the appellant of these criminal charges does not efface or obliterate the findings which are contained in the final judgment of this Court in CPIL”, the bench said. The bench said that the application of Section 65 of the Indian Contract Act has to be limited to those cases where the party claiming restitution itself was not in pari delicto and in the Principles of Law of Restitution, it has been noted that all claims for restitution are subject to a defence of illegality. “The genesis of this defence is in the legal maxim ex turpi causa non oritur actio (no action can arise from a bad cause). A court will not assist those who aim to perpetuate illegality”, the bench said, adding that when the party claiming restitution is equally or more responsible for the illegality of a contract, they are considered in pari delicto (in equal fault or wrong). It added that in determining a claim of restitution, the claiming party's legal footing concerning the illegal act (and in comparison to the defendant) must be understood. “Unless the party claiming restitution participated in the illegal act involuntarily or the rule of law offers them protection against the defendant, they would be held to be in pari delicto and therefore, their claim for restitution will fail”, the bench held. It added that in adjudicating a claim of restitution under Section 65 of the Indian Contract Act, the court must determine the illegality which caused the contract to become void and the role the party claiming restitution has played in it. The bench rejected the arguments of the company that in the auction which followed the decision of the top court, the Union government granted fresh licences including for the areas which were governed by the licences in favour of Loop Telecom at a much higher value. “This argument is completely unacceptable for the simple reason that if the Union government had held a transparent and objective process of conducting an auction when the initial licences were granted in favour of the appellant, a much higher value would have been realized by the public exchequer”, it said. The bench added, “The appellant (Loop Telecom) has been the beneficiary of a manifestly arbitrary policy which was adopted by the Union government and which was quashed in the decision of this Court in CPIL. That being the position, the appellant would not be entitled to a refund of the Entry Fee even on the principle of restitution embodied in Section 65 of the Indian Contract Act”.

