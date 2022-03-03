Left Menu

UK says legal threats won't stop us sanctioning Russian oligarchs

"There is nowhere for any of [President Vladimir] Putin's cronies to hide." "We are absolutely determined to sanction Russian oligarchs," Truss said. Truss said a Group of Seven meeting of finance ministers on Friday would discuss further sanctions on Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:44 IST
Britain said on Thursday that legal threats would not prevent it sanctioning Russian oligarchs, adding that London had a further list of businessmen who could be designated after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"Legal threats will have no impact on our ability to sanction oligarchs," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Reuters while on a visit to Lithuania. "There is nowhere for any of [President Vladimir] Putin's cronies to hide." "We are absolutely determined to sanction Russian oligarchs," Truss said. "We have a further list we are working through."

"We have put in place the toughest package of sanctions in the British history including bank freezes, freezes on central bank and export controls, and we will do more," Truss said. Truss said a Group of Seven meeting of finance ministers on Friday would discuss further sanctions on Russia.

