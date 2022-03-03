Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination: India rapidly marching towards achieving 100 pc first dose mark, says Mandaviya

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the country is "marching" towards achieving 100 per cent inoculation of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of the adult population.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:44 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the country is "marching" towards achieving 100 per cent inoculation of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of the adult population. "Rapidly marching towards achieving 100 per cent first dose mark. More than 97 per cent of the adult population received the first dose of the vaccine. With 'Sabka Prayas', the world's largest vaccination drive going from strength to strength!" Mandaviya tweeted.

According to the Health Ministry, as many as 1,78,02,63,222 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered so far. Meanwhile, India reported 6,561 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

