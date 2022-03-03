Arctic Council countries halt meetings over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Arctic Council countries Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States said they would not travel to Russia for meetings and were pausing participation in all Council meetings following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a joint statement issued by the U.S. State Department.

The countries "condemn Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and note the grave impediments to international cooperation, including in the Arctic, that Russia's actions have caused," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)