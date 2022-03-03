Arctic Council countries halt meetings over Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
Arctic Council countries Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States said they would not travel to Russia for meetings and were pausing participation in all Council meetings following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a joint statement issued by the U.S. State Department.
The countries "condemn Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and note the grave impediments to international cooperation, including in the Arctic, that Russia's actions have caused," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Beijing 2022: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva dominates short program at Winter Olympics
Russia makes moves to ease Ukraine tensions; West skeptical
Blinken slams Russia over Navalny trial that could extend jail term by 15 years
Winter Olympics: Russian skater Kamila Valieva burst into tears after return at Beijing 2022 amid doping scandal