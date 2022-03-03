Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met on Thursday and Kyiv said it would call for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to evacuate its besieged citizens, as the war entered its second week with Ukrainian cities surrounded and under bombardment. The invasion of Ukraine was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote, as global brands exited Russia and the rouble hit record lows.

MORE HEADLINES * Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - its demilitarisation and neutral status - will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin said.

* Macron told Putin he was making a "major mistake" in Ukraine, that he was deluding himself about the government in Kyiv and that the war would cost Russia dearly over the long term, a French official said. * Ukraine's defence lines were holding against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his latest video, adding there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight.

* At least 22 bodies have been recovered from rubble in the wake of Russian air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian emergency services said in an online post. * The U.N. human rights office said that it had confirmed 249 civilians have been killed and 553 wounded in Ukraine during the first week of the conflict following Russia's invasion.

* Hungary sowed a note of discord in the European Union's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by saying it and its east European allies did not support granting temporary residency to people fleeing the conflict. * Six seafarers whose Estonian-owned cargo ship sunk off the coast of Odessa due to an explosion were picked up by a Ukraine’s rescue service, a senior Ukrainian official told Reuters.

* Mariupol city council said Russia was constantly and deliberately shelling critical civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian southern port, leaving it without water, heating or power and preventing bringing supplies or evacuating people. * France and Germany have seized two superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs, according to French authorities and Forbes magazine, taking concrete steps to hit Russia's super-rich under sweeping sanctions imposed on Moscow.

* An advance team left the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for the Ukraine region on Thursday to start investigating possible war crimes, its top prosecutor told Reuters in an interview. * French bank Societe Generale said it was working to cut its risks in Russia, fearing Moscow's tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions, while Brazilian planemaker Embraer joined Airbus and Boeing in halting parts supplies to Russian airlines.

QUOTES * "You are lying to yourself. It will cost your country dearly, your country will end up isolated, weakened and under sanctions for a very long time," French President Emmanuel Macron told Putin in a call, according to a French official.

* "We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his latest video. * "The thought of nuclear is constantly spinning in the heads of Western politicians but not in the heads of Russians," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

* "In just seven days, one million people have fled Ukraine, uprooted by this senseless war. I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said. (Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Lincoln Feast and Alex Richardson)

