US to impose sanctions on more Russian oligarchs-source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Thursday planned to impose economic sanctions on a wider array of Russian oligarchs and their families, a source familiar with the matter said, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The source, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the asset-blocking sanctions would also be imposed on family members of the oligarchs.

(Reporting By Steve Holland )

