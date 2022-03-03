US to impose sanctions on more Russian oligarchs-source

The United States on Thursday planned to impose economic sanctions on a wider array of Russian oligarchs and their families, a source familiar with the matter said, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The source, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the asset-blocking sanctions would also be imposed on family members of the oligarchs.

(Reporting By Steve Holland )

