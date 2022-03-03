Left Menu

Odisha appoints four special representatives to ensure smooth evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine

Amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the Odisha government nominated four special representatives to coordinate and ensure smooth evacuation of students from the war-hit country.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:45 IST
Amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the Odisha government nominated four special representatives to coordinate and ensure smooth evacuation of students from the war-hit country. "Owing to the crisis prevailing in Ukraine, a number of people especially students from Odisha are still stranded in the war-prone Ukraine and need to be evacuated. Also, the number of students/citizens from Odisha have crossed over to neighboring countries like Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia from where they are being evacuated by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India by Special flights," said the official statement issued by the Odisha government.

It further said, "Government of Odisha has decided to nominate the following special representatives to the countries mentioned alongside to coordinate with the Resident Commissioners and the respective countries and to ensure smooth evacuation of students/NRO's from Ukraine, especially from border location with neighboring countries." The special representatives are Vikramaditya, Arushi Ray, Baishali Mohanty and Anurag Pattanaik.

Vikramaditya is the vice-president of KIIT University and KISS University (International Relations). He will coordinate with from Poland. Arushi Ray, senior TDPS officer, GLDC, UNHCR to coordinate with Hungary. Baishali Mohanty, UN Policy Officer, WFP, Rome to coordinate with Romania. Anurag Pattanaik, based in Hungary, Consultant will coordinate with Slovakia. The statement from Odisha Chief Secretary also said that the Resident Commissioner's Office, New Delhi will be the nodal office for the purpose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

