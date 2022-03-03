France so far seized four Russian-held cargo vessels, one yacht over Ukraine war - official
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:46 IST
- Country:
- France
French customs authorities so far have seized four cargo vessels as well as one luxury yacht that are linked to fortunes of Russian oligarchs mentioned in sanction lists over the Ukraine war, a French finance ministry official said on Thursday.
In total, 510 persons or entities could be subject to asset freezes in France, added the official, who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Japan watching Ukraine situation with grave concern -govt spokesperson
Blinken discusses Ukraine crisis with visiting Albanian Prime Minister
FOREX-Euro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions