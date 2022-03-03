Left Menu

Kyiv, Washington discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s air defence - Ukrainian minister

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:55 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he had a phone call with U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken to coordinate further strengthening of Ukraine's air defence capabilities and imposing new sanctions on Russia due to its aggression.

"Russia must cease hostilities to allow opening of humanitarian corridors," Kuleba said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

