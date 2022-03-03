Kyiv, Washington discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s air defence - Ukrainian minister
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he had a phone call with U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken to coordinate further strengthening of Ukraine's air defence capabilities and imposing new sanctions on Russia due to its aggression.
"Russia must cease hostilities to allow opening of humanitarian corridors," Kuleba said in a tweet.
