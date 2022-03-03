NHRC notices to Maha chief secy, Pune police commissioner on deaths during cleaning of septic tank

National Human Rights Commission has sent notices to Maharashtra chief secretary and Pune police commissioner over reports that four persons have died allegedly due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank at a residential building in LoniKalbhor area on the outskirts of the city on March 2, officials said on Thursday.

The NHRC, in a statement said that it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the issue.

''It has issued notices, returnable within four weeks, to the chief secretary, government of Maharashtra and police commissioner, Pune to submit reports on the status of the case. The report should include the details of compensation paid or if not, show cause why it should not be recommended to be paid to the NoK (next of kin) of the four victims. The Commission has also asked the details of the case registered, if any, against those who engaged them for sewage cleaning without providing adequate safety equipment,'' it said.

The Commission has observed that despite laws and Supreme Court judgment, every other day, deaths in sewage cleaning are being reported from various parts of the country due to the lack of safety equipment, which tantamount to violation of human rights.

''It is completely unwarranted that the poor people die for their livelihood due to lackadaisical attitude on the part of the authorities. There is a need for strong commitment on part of the state authorities, which is lacking, to save these lives,'' it said.

According to the media reports, carried today on March 3, the two workers initially went inside the septic tank of the building for cleaning but when they started crying for help, then two others also went in. However, they were all asphyxiated, it added.

