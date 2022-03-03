Delhi reports 326 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The city now has 1,588 active COVID-19 cases. Delhi government said in its health bulletin that 388 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic to 18,33,169.

The recovery rate in the city currently stands at 98.51 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.77 per cent. With three patients succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city has risen to 26,130.

According to the health bulletin, 42,542 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 3,65,05,716 tests have been conducted in the city so far. As many as 39,396 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total number of vaccine doses administered so far to 3,14,41,028.

India reported 6,561 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

