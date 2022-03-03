Russia forces not yet in control of Kherson, U.S. official says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States believes that Russian forces have not yet taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, but could use it as part of a strategy for potentially moving to Mykolaiv and then onto Odessa, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday.
"What they may want to do is move on (Mykolaiv) so that they can then position themselves to the northeast of Odessa in case, in fact, they want to move on Odessa, not just from the sea, but from the ground," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Sarah Palin defamation case a long shot for U.S. Supreme Court -experts
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as U.S. seeks extradition
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Health News Roundup: The U.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees;Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow and more