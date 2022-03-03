Two Tripura students reach home from Ukraine, CM felicitates them

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday met two Tripura students who had reached the state safely on Thursday from conflict-ridden Ukraine. Both the medical students who were studying in different cities crossed the borders in their personal capacity and later they got government help in returning home from Romania and Slovakia respectively.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb felicitated both the students at his official chamber and hailed Prime Minister Modi for his efforts to evacuate the Indian students stranded in different cities of Ukraine. Deb said, "I extend my sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concerted efforts to bring Indian students back. A lot of students are still stuck and I feel the Central government will certainly ensure their safe return as soon as possible".

He said, two Tripura students Megha Trivedi and Jasmine Debbarma have landed here in Agartala and straight from the airport they have come here. "I have talked to Kiren Rijiju who is now on the Ukraine borders and overseeing the evacuation process. This is an unprecedented situation and there is no possibility of entering the war-torn territory for a rescue operation. This is the only way, the central government has kept a close watch and many ministers are now camping at Ukraine borders to supervise and fast-track the evacuation process", Deb added.

On being asked what could be the possible number of Tripura students now stuck in a hostile situation like war, Deb said, "See, we don't have any exact figure as there is no prior permission required from the state government for studying abroad. Helpline numbers are available on the internet and whoever is contacting us, we are trying to help them." Later speaking to the media persons, Megha Trivedi a fourth-year student from Vinnitsa Medical University recounted the horrific sites that they had witnessed at the war zone.

She said that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine miserably failed to extend any support to the students at the hours of uncertainty and fear. On the other hand, Jasmine Debbarma said, "I feel very good today. When I was in Ukraine, it was like total uncertainty. There is no place like home. I want to urge the government of India to arrange a safe passage for hundreds of my friends and batch-mates''.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure. The government also informed that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders has been despatched.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Earlier in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine. (ANI)

