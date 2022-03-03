Left Menu

Three die after consuming liquor in UP's Farrukhabad

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the actual cause of the death will be ascertained soon, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.On receiving the information, circle officer Rajveer Singh Gaur, along with the team of the excise department, reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Three die after consuming liquor in UP's Farrukhabad
Three people died allegedly after consuming liquor here on Thursday, police said. Jitendra Singh (50), his friend Omkar (45) and Monu (26) had purchased the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) liquor from a government outlet in Bharatpur, their relatives said. They were partying in Ahlapur village under Mohammadabad Kotwali area during which they fell from their chairs. Their family members rushed them to a private hospital nearby where the doctors declared them dead, police said.

All three men consumed liquor from the same bottle and soon their condition deteriorated, leading to their death, police said citing their family members. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the actual cause of the death will be ascertained soon, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

On receiving the information, circle officer Rajveer Singh Gaur, along with the team of the excise department, reached the spot and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, the administration has ordered the closure of liquor shops in the district as a precautionary measure.

