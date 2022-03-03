Top Russian general killed in Ukraine
He took part in Russia's military campaign in Syria. He was also a deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army. A funeral ceremony will be held in Novorossiisk, but further details weren't immediately announced.
Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division, was killed in fighting in Ukraine earlier this week.
His death was confirmed by a local officers' organisation in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. The circumstances of his death were not immediately clear.
Sukhovetsky, who was 47, began his military service as a platoon commander after graduating from a military academy and steadily rose through the ranks to take a series of leadership positions. He took part in Russia's military campaign in Syria.
He was also a deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army.
A funeral ceremony will be held in Novorossiisk, but further details weren't immediately announced.
