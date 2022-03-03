Ukraine military believes Belarus troops receive order to enter Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:32 IST
The Ukrainian military said on Thursday it believed that Belarusian troops have already received the order to cross Ukrainian border.
Ukraine has said Russia is using Belarusian territory for missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and Minsk allowed Russian troops to enter Ukrainian territory.
