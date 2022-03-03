Uzbek President holds talks with Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and economy, connectivity, security and defence.

Khan gave a red-carpet welcome to the Uzbek president at the Prime Minister House upon his arrival.

The two leaders held talks to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in political, trade and economy, connectivity, education, culture, security and defence, according to an official communique.

The two sides signed nine agreements and Memorandum of Understandings during a ceremony held at PM House Islamabad after the talks.

On the top was the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Declaration on ‘Next Step in the Strategic Partnership' which was signed by Prime Minister Khan and President Mirziyoyev. The two sides also signed ‘Preferential Trade Agreement’ to increase their trade ties.

An agreement called the ‘Action Plan’ of practical measures (roadmap) to further develop cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security was also signed.

Another agreement on cooperation in the field Television and Radio Broadcasting between the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan and the Pakistan Television Corporation was signed.

The two sides also inked an MoU for promotion of pilgrimage tourism and another on Cooperation in the Field of Environment and Climate Change.

During a media appearance, the two leaders emphasised on the importance of building trade and communication links and working together for promotion of peace in Afghanistan.

This was the Uzbek president's first visit to Pakistan after assuming office in 2016.

