Putin says Russian operation in Ukraine is going to plan
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's military operations in Ukraine were going according to plan and praised its soldiers as heroes.
In televised comments, Putin made a series of allegations against Ukrainian forces for which he did not provide evidence, including that they were holding foreign citizens hostage and using human shields.
