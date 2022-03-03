BASF halts new business in Russia, Belarus -WirtschaftsWoche

BASF, the world's largest chemicals group, has halted new business in Russia and Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"BASF will not conclude new business in Russia and Belarus, with the exception of those serving food production as part of humanitarian measures," German magazine WirtschaftsWoche quoted the company as saying.

"Effective immediately, BASF will only conduct business in Russia and Belarus that fulfils existing obligations in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and international rules."

