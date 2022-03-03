Maha: Six shanties gutted in fire after gas cylinder explosion in Thane, nobody injured

Six shanties located in a slum colony in Thane city's Kalwa were gutted in a fire triggered by a gas cylinder explosion on Thursday, but nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The incident took place around 4.35 pm at Gholai Nagar after two cylinders exploded and there was leakage from another cylinder, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Avinash Sawant said. ''The exploded and leaked cylinders caught fire and completely damaged the huts in the slum colony. The teams of RDMC, local firemen and forest officials rushed to the scene and put out the fire, but by then it had destroyed six huts,'' he said. Nobody was injured in the explosion-fire, Sawant said, adding that the exact cause behind the incident is being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)