CM Bommai speaks to Kannadigas stranded in Ukraine, assures safe evacuation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday spoke to Karnataka Medical students stranded in Ukraine over the phone and heard their grievances. Explaining their ordeal, the Medical students from Karnataka said that they had walked over 30 km from Kharkiv to reach a secure place.

The Chief Minister assured the students of all the help and efforts by the State government to bring them home safely. "Karnataka government is in constant contact with the External Affairs Ministry officials. We will extend all the cooperation for your safe return. Concerted efforts are on in this regard," CM Bommai said.

The Chief Minister spoke with many students including Gagan Gowda, a student from Bengaluru. Food and Civil Supplies minister K Gopalaiah too was present during the interaction. On Thursday, under Operation Ganga, 104 students from Karnataka came back to India from Ukraine. Overall, 190 Kannadigas returned from the war-torn country, since February 27.

"A 24/7 centralised call centre at SEOC, reaching out to all relatives and parents of thestranded students and updating of the latest measures undertaken and building theconfidence of safe return of their wards. The Central call centre has spoken to more than497 families. 30 District call centres do the same functions as a centralized call centre for their districts. District administration physical reach-out:- The database of stranded students have been circulated to the districts," stated the Karnataka government on Thursday. "The District administration has made special teams reach out to parents, explaining the measures taken by the GoI, GoK and evacuation methodology and, more importantly, talking about confidence-building measures. The Districts have reached 335 families till now and called up 425 families till now," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)